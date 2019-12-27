Sound Transit train, Link light rail, bus schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Riders should be aware of service reductions for the holiday weekend, including limited Sounder trains that will serve shoppers and commuters on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve service

Commuters and holiday revelers can beat the traffic by taking Sounder, ST Express bus service or Link light rail.

Sounder service will operate on a modified schedule on New Year’s Eve to accommodate riders wanting to participate in holiday activities.

The first Sounder northbound train from Lakewood leaves at 4:36 a.m. followed by trains at 5:26 a.m., 6:26 a.m. and 6:46 a.m. A northbound train also leaves Tacoma at 7:20 a.m. A late morning northbound train departs Lakewood at 10:16 a.m. Evening northbound trains depart Tacoma at 4:06 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Trains heading southbound depart King Street Station at 6:05 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. Afternoon southbound trains begin at 2:35 p.m. followed by trains at 3:35 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Trains southbound from Everett will leave at 6:15 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Return northbound trains depart King Street Station at 4:33 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

ST Express buses will operate regular weekday service.

Tacoma Link will operate regular weekday service extended to 1:00 a.m.

Link light rail will operate regular weekday service extended to 2:00 a.m.

New Year’s Day service

Sounder commuter rail will not operate.

ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will operate on Sunday schedules.

Tacoma Link will operate on Sunday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.

Sounder riders can avoid lines for ticket machines by purchasing a Day Pass. Riders can purchase Sounder, ST Express and Link light rail tickets with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Everett-Seattle and Sounder Lakewood-Seattle. Rider Alerts can inform you about special service to events and holiday schedule changes, and help you plan your trip around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.