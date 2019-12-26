The Suburban Times

Sounder Game Trains for Sunday Seahawks game are cancelled

Sound Transit will not be able to provide Sounder games trains to the December 29, Seattle vs. San Francisco game due to moving the start time to 5:20 p.m.

The later start time for the game does not allow for enough required rest time for the train crews between Sunday night and regular Monday morning Sounder commuter service. Additional bus service will be provided on Sunday.

For Sound Transit bus schedules visit www.soundtransit.org/schedules

