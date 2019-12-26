The Suburban Times

Deputy Dyson’s Memorial Service Scheduled for Dec. 30

Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson’s Memorial Service will be held at the Tacoma Dome on Monday, December 30 at 1 pm.

If you are curious about the circumstances around Deputy Dyson’s death, you can learn more the Pierce County Sheriff’s Facebook Page.

We have received many inquiries asking for more information about the incident that Deputy Cooper Dyson was responding…

Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Monday, December 23, 2019

  1. Our family thanks The Suburban Times and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for providing the specifics of the tragic event of December 21 during which Deputy Cooper Dyson lost his life rushing to the aid of fellow deputies. The report is a potent reminder of the dangers our deputies face and sacrifices they make in defense of our community members’ safety. Let us not forget to honor Deputy Dyson and all members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, as well as their families, by supporting them in every appropriate way.

