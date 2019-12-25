Bark In The New Year Adoption Event

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

During this important time, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County urgently needs the public’s help in finding forever homes for Pierce County’s homeless dogs.

The non-profit, local shelter, which annually cares for nearly 10,000 animals, has experienced an especially busy winter season with dogs.

The Society hopes an appeal to the community through a end-of-year themed dog focused adoption event, Bark in the New Year, will free up some much-needed space in the Center Street location. During the event, all dog adoption fees will be 50% off December 26 through December 31.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org to see all available pets or visit the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma. The shelter is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day.