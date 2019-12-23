When is a parent not a parent

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

When you elect to have children, you accept a lot of responsibility for them and of them. But who really defines what you are responsible for? Well, the Washington State Legislature sure seems to try and make it hard to be a parent. Just received my insurance letter letting me know that Senate Bill 5889 further erodes my ability to parent my child.

The law, going into effect January 2020, basically states if you are covering a child 13 or older, you will not receive healthcare insurance information for certain “sensitive health care services”, including explanation of benefits and claims communications. The law defines “sensitive health care services” as:

Reproductive Health – Because why do I need to know if my 13-year-old daughter is asking to be placed on the pill?

Sexually transmitted diseases – Because why would I need to know if my 14-year-old is being treated for an STD and obviously not utilizing safe sex practices?

Substance use disorder – Because why would I need to know that my 15-year-old is hooked on opioids, skittling or underage drinking?

Gender dysphoria – Because why would I need to be involved, kind of hard to be supportive if you don’t know?

Gender-affirming care – see prior.

Domestic violence – Because why would I need to know that the older sibling is hurting the young sibling enough to warrant health care intervention?

Mental health – Because why would I need to know if my child is having issues that I cannot be part of the treatment process or be supportive of that care?

So, you are a caring, responsible, loving parent in providing medical insurance on your child and yet you do not have the right to that information, for coverage you are paying for? What happens when there are issues with billing? Co-pays? Disputed charges?

Parents are legally responsible for the actions and welfare of their children yet are no longer privy to important aspects of their lives. And yes, I will agree that there are situations that could be an issue, but I hope that is a small percentage that is now changing the whole parent-child insurance relationship.

I have never been a proponent of socialized health care, but if the State is going to say that I do not have the right to information for care I am paying for, I assume the State is willing to pay for their care upon their 13th birthday?