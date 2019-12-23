When is a parent not a parent

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.
When you elect to have children, you accept a lot of responsibility for them and of them. But who really defines what you are responsible for? Well, the Washington State Legislature sure seems to try and make it hard to be a parent. Just received my insurance letter letting me know that Senate Bill 5889 further erodes my ability to parent my child.
The law, going into effect January 2020, basically states if you are covering a child 13 or older, you will not receive healthcare insurance information for certain “sensitive health care services”, including explanation of benefits and claims communications. The law defines “sensitive health care services” as:
Reproductive Health – Because why do I need to know if my 13-year-old daughter is asking to be placed on the pill?
Sexually transmitted diseases – Because why would I need to know if my 14-year-old is being treated for an STD and obviously not utilizing safe sex practices?
Substance use disorder – Because why would I need to know that my 15-year-old is hooked on opioids, skittling or underage drinking?
Gender dysphoria – Because why would I need to be involved, kind of hard to be supportive if you don’t know?
Gender-affirming care – see prior.
Domestic violence – Because why would I need to know that the older sibling is hurting the young sibling enough to warrant health care intervention?
Mental health – Because why would I need to know if my child is having issues that I cannot be part of the treatment process or be supportive of that care?
So, you are a caring, responsible, loving parent in providing medical insurance on your child and yet you do not have the right to that information, for coverage you are paying for? What happens when there are issues with billing? Co-pays? Disputed charges?
Parents are legally responsible for the actions and welfare of their children yet are no longer privy to important aspects of their lives. And yes, I will agree that there are situations that could be an issue, but I hope that is a small percentage that is now changing the whole parent-child insurance relationship.
I have never been a proponent of socialized health care, but if the State is going to say that I do not have the right to information for care I am paying for, I assume the State is willing to pay for their care upon their 13th birthday?
Comments
Marty says
People, if you continue to vote for Socialist Democrats (how they now refer to themselves), this is what you get.
Chas. Ames says
The current administration is preferable?
F. Leroy Read III says
As opposed to the Socialist Republicans who only apply Socialism to the rich. You get a bail out, and you get a bail out…OK who else needs to pad their pockets while the rest of America falls further behind?
John Arbeeny says
We are fast approaching the point where our children will be wards of the State. We already have few choices in their education (indoctrination) and now healthcare (the State knows but you don’t). What else is there left? Feeding your children; but the State already does that for at least one daily meal at most public schools. Add the Welcome to Washington Baby Act (patch.com/washington/lakewood-jblm/state-wants-access-your-newborn-child) and you have further State involvement literally from birth. It is a small step from “social democrats” (who doesn’t like being social?) to democratic socialism (two wolves voting with a sheep on what’s for dinner) before you have a totalitarian State.
David Anderson says
Since writing the article that appeared here in The Suburban Times and in the Lakewood JBLM Patch, for which John Arbeeny provides the link, I have seen it reposted from the Oregon-to-Canadian border here in Washington and across the nation.
At last check the Patch article had 24,000 likes.
There is significant opposition to “Universal Visitation” of which proponents should take notice.
If not, and should – worst case scenario – a bill pass in the upcoming Legislative Session beginning January 13, that would nail Gov. Jay Inslee’s Blue Ribbon Commission’s faulty report on the doors of every household where a newborn’s cries can be heard, then 24,000 (and counting) will be recruited for a state-wide referendum.
Chris says
I agree with the previous comments. This is getting scary.
F. Leroy Read III says
Although I agree it is scary for the segment of parents who actually care about and parent their children, that segment of the population is growing smaller by the day leaving more and more children in need of supervision from another source. Sadly at this point that leaves only the state to watch out for these youth who lack proper care and guidance.
David Anderson says
The exception should not determine the rule.
F. Leroy Read III says
I agree. And from my 60 plus years of experience and observation, good parents have become the exception. If you doubt this please feel free to ask any school teacher. They will confirm how few parents actually participate in their child’s education. This is just one example of many.
David Anderson says
Not true. Good parents are not the exception.
According to The Seattle Times, cited in the article I wrote, there are 9,000 children in care in Washington.
But, according to Senator Shelly Short, Republican Floor Leader, 7th Washington Legislative District, also quoted in the article, there are 2.7 million households in Washington State; 7.5 million population.”
The legislation that Gov. Jay Inslee appointed a Blue Ribbon Commission to recommend is entitled “Universal Visitation”. Not one child. All children.
Which led Sen. Short even to say that “The legislation itself says it has identified thousands who really need help. So, I would say, spend the time on the thousands of families who need help. Don’t go after the 2.7 million others that probably don’t need it.”
Homeis253 says
In practical terms, do you really think your drug addicted, sexually transmitted infected, genderless child is going to stay on top of the insurance claims?? Give me a break. And for all the other things the state already controls like school indoctrination, etc., guess who pays for that? The state. And know what? you ALWAYS have the option of paying for stuff yourself like PRIVATE school, out of pocket medical expenses. You are not forced to use insurance. Ok enough. Try really hard to have a merry Christmas.