The City of University Place offices will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and be closed on Christmas Day. Offices will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Offices will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. They will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.