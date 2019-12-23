Taste of New Zealand at APCC

Join the Asia Pacific Cultural Center on January 4, 2020 for the first of their monthly 2020 Taste of Asia Cooking Classes. Ms. Abby Sloane, Ms. Maringi Lloyd (and a guest cook from New Zealand) will teach New Zealand cooking, including Taniwha burgers served on fried bread (not on a hamburger bun!), coconut buns for dessert and the delicious beverage Raro.

Click here to sign up online or call APCC at 253-383-3900 to reserve your spot now. APCC is located at 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409.