Lakewood City Hall and city services will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observation of the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1, 2020 for New Year’s Day. Regular services resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

City Hall and the Lakewood Police Department will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The Lakewood Senior Activity Center will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the holiday.

The center will close early on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. and will be closed Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day.