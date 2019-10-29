Celebrate fall at Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Food & Craft Bazaar this Sunday

Submitted by Debby Abe.

Get ready for scrumptious Japanese food and shopping for Asian housewares and gifts at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Food & Craft Bazaar on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The annual community event features a variety of hot entrees, a bake sale, handicrafts and rummage sale.

Just-baked yaki manju pastry (sweet bean paste wrapped in flour) cools in anticipation of this Sunday’s bazaar at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple.

Back by popular demand is our Tofu Bowl, a dish created by Masayo Kakihara, wife of former resident Minister Kojo Kakihara several years ago. Using a fish soup base, she combined tofu, onions, fried tofu and eggs in a soy sauce umami mixture served warm over rice.

The menu includes other fall favorites, such as beef curry, pork chow mein, unagi (eel) rice bowl, chicken teriyaki, and Spam musubi rice balls.

Chicken marinated in the temple’s special teriyaki sauce will be served with steamed rice, pickled cabbage and radish with edamame on the side.

Sweets include daifuku mochi (sweet rice) pastries, yaki manju confections and homemade pie. Hand-made Japanese dessert specialties and other goodies are available at the bake sale.

Menu items range from $3 to $10.

New this year, all menu items will be self-serve for take-out or diners may eat their selections in the temple social hall.

The rummage sale is a treasure trove of gently used and new Asian dishware, vases, Japanese decorative dolls, books, handicrafts, appliances, kimono outfits and more, all at bargain prices.

This vase is among the many giftware pieces in excellent condition at the rummage sale.

The Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Food & Craft Bazaar lasts just four hours – Don’t miss it!

Food & Craft Bazaar

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402

Three blocks up the hill from the University of Washington Tacoma campus

More info:

253-627-1417

tacomabt.org

info@tacomabt.org

facebook.com/tacomabuddhisttemple

The Tacoma Buddhist Temple offers an enduring community valuing inclusiveness and acceptance in seeking enlightenment through Japanese Shin Buddhist teachings. The temple was founded in 1915, and its building is on the Tacoma Register of Historic Places.