2019 General Election: Lakewood City Council Core qualifications – local community service

Submitted by Ken Witkoe, Candidate Lakewood City Council.

Midterm elections are notorious for having low voter turnout. Even more so for non-partisan races. Typically, turnout is between 20 to 30 percent. As a candidate for Lakewood City Council, I hope that the citizens of Lakewood would buck the trend.

Kiwanis Park playground dedication

While it appears that most voters may be less interested in these nonpartisan races, casting a vote is still an important civic responsibility. Important decisions are made that effect citizens at the local level. Granted, some of the actions and decisions made at the municipal level can seem as exciting as watching paint dry – just peruse some of the cities council agendas or attend some council meetings and you may conclude the same. But there are matters that require the attention of a governing body and the hard work of the city staff. There are many exciting things that happen at the municipal level as well. A lot more.

Even for those that do vote, the conventional wisdom is that they may skip the selection in nonpartisan races because it is difficult to determine who they should for vote when many candidates appear to have decent qualifications. More about this in a moment.

Ken Witkoe shoveling mulch at Waughop Lake

We are approximately 1 week from the midterm general elections and I would like to encourage several action steps for citizens before the Nov 5th election.

Please register to vote! You may register to vote even up to and including the day of the election. Vote! It is incredibly easy to submit your vote in Pierce County.

For those citizens that are struggle with voting on non-partisan races, I have a suggestion. As far back as I can remember I have first looked the amount of community service the candidate has been engaged in. This can tell me how committed that person is to public service and not just about getting elected to something. Also, in my humble opinion, endorsements from local public officials can be rather revealing.

For example, if you look at the voter pamphlet for the general election (Tacoma and West Pierce www.piercecountywa.gov/6549/Read-the-Local-Voters-Pamphlet), you can see that my community service is extensive. I have been engaged in this community years before deciding to run for City Council. You may also visit my Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/votersforkenwitkoe ) and see all the other community events I have been involved recently.

This past Saturday, for example, Lakewood had a “Make A Difference Day”. I had the pleasure of working with some dedicated individuals performing some fall clean up around Waughop Lake.

I also attended the dedication of the new playground at Kiwanis Park.

Furthermore, the endorsements I have received are quite relevant to the council race. I have been endorsed by at least three members of the Lakewood City Council, including from the person that is vacating the seat I am running for, Maria Barth. Several other local public officials Have endorse my candidacy.

In midterm elections, especially nonpartisan races, it’s important to have a clear distinction between candidates. Clearly, my public service commitment to Lakewood and endorsements from local public figures create that distinction.