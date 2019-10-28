The Asia Pacific Cultural Center will host Taste of Asia Featuring Samoa on November 2, 11:00 am at APCC (4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409).

Learn to cook Samoan Chopsuey (Sapasui) with cooked green bananas. Samoan Pancakes. Served with fresh lemon tea.

Presented by Aunty Peva Peleasasa of the Samoan Cultural Committee Member.

This is part of our monthly and delicious Taste of Asia series that gives you a sampling of the dish and you learn how to prepare, cook and present that dish.

Get you your tickets now – please call us at 253-383-3900 or purchase online atbit.ly/tasteofasia2019