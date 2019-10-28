New YMCA in Tacoma to get a new name thanks to $5 million donation from the Names Family Foundation

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

The new YMCA on Pearl Street, which will replace the aging Morgan Family YMCA, will receive a new name. This week, the Names Family Foundation announced it is donating $5.4 million to the capital campaign to construct the new facility in Tacoma. In recognition of Scott and Sis Names’ legacy of giving back and lifetime of philanthropy, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties will name the new facility the Scott and Sis Names Family YMCA.

Exterior rendering of the Scott and Sis Names Family YMCA

The Names Family is deeply rooted in Pierce County. Scott and Sis Names grew up in the Tacoma area. They opened Scott’s Athletic Equipment in Lakewood in 1957 and later included their children in running the family business. They started the Names Family Foundation in 1996 to promote health and wellness in Pierce County through supporting physical education and athletics.

“Our family has been benefiting from the Morgan Y since it opened and we are excited to help future generations benefit from it as well,” said Erin Shagren, executive director of the Names Family Foundation and granddaughter of Scott and Sis Names.

The Names Family have been connected to the Y for 45 years. Erin’s parents, Tom and Meg Names, were original members of the Morgan Family YMCA when it opened in 1977 and were part of the Noon Hoops basketball group for many years, along with Tom’s brother Clint. Her aunt, Paula, loved group exercise classes, while Erin, her siblings, and her cousins participated in youth sports and learned to swim at the Y. Four generations of their family have been members, volunteers, and staff members. Now, they’re committed to helping future generations grow up in the Y, where they can benefit from the Y’s programs for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The Names Family Foundation announced that it would commit $5.4 million to the capital campaign to build a new YMCA in Tacoma.

“We’re excited to have the support of the Names Family in bringing a new YMCA to the Tacoma community,” said Charlie Davis, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. “We share a belief that everyone deserves to live a healthy life and have the opportunity to find belonging and connection through community.”

The new, innovative building design will welcome more members, build community with open gathering spaces, and encourage participation for all. It will feature a modern aquatics center, a second-floor health and well-being area with floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in natural light and views of Mt. Rainier, dedicated spaces for the arts, cycling and yoga rooms, a gym, and more.

The Scott and Sis Names Family YMCA will replace the existing facility which has operated for 42 years. Originally known as the Tacoma Family YMCA, the current building was renamed for former YMCA President and CEO John O. Morgan in 1996. Morgan spearheaded the construction of the new Y and transformed the organization over a 41-year career. He passed away in 2014.

About the Y

The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We provide $4.2 million in financial assistance and program subsidy annually, enabling 42,000 people in need to access YMCA programs. The Y has been enriching Pierce and Kitsap County communities for 136 years. Learn more at ymcapkc.org.

About the Names Family Foundation

The Names Family Foundation was established in 1996 by Scott and Sis Names who shared a passion for philanthropy, a deep interest in health and fitness, and a love for the Puget Sound region. Learn more at namesfoundation.org.