Help Caring for Kids!

Caring for Kids is once again collecting color books and crayons. They will be distributed at local food banks and other organizations serving our kids and families in need. Please talk to your clubs, businesses and organizations about holding a color book and crayon drive. You can off drop off donations at the Clover Park School District main administration building in the bin at the main entrance by the first week of December.

Please volunteer at the Caring for Kids Holiday Fair at Hudtloff Middle School, Friday December 6th at 3:00 P.M. for set up. We also need people to help load and move the presents from our University Place storage area at 2:00 P.M. on Friday. Saturday December 7th at 7:30 A.M. we need volunteers to put together gifts for the families. We will be helping 750 families!

Our major fundraiser the “Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Dinner Auction” will be held on February 1st at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center. Please save this date on your calendar. We are also looking for live and silent auction donations and sponsorships. You can order your $40 tickets any time and host a table of ten!

In September we had 9,326 kids on free and reduced lunch. We also packed and distributed 286 clothing bank orders of new clothes. We need your help!

Question please email carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777 Diane.