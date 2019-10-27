Tacoma Youth Marine Foundation to Host Cal Maritime Information Session

TACOMA, WA – (October 24, 2019) – On Monday, October 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm, the Director of Admissions from California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) will be featured at an informational session at the Tacoma Youth Marine Center (TYMC). This session is open to any interested high school students, their families and school staff. As the premier South Sound youth maritime organization, the Youth Marine Foundation is hosting the session at the TYMC in the community room located within the Birkenfeld Maritime Administration Building.

The informational session will feature Marc McGee who is currently the Director of Admission for Cal Maritime and Immediate Past President of the Western Association for College Admission Counseling. The evening session is a prime opportunity for working families and youth involved in afternoon extracurricular activities.

Monique Valenzuela, Executive Director for the Youth Marine Foundation, encouraged “any student even remotely curious about what maritime education looks like” to attend the session. She added, “I have seen firsthand what opportunities are available in the maritime industry for Tacoma’s young people. The alumni from our programs and Sea Scouts that have attended Cal Maritime have gone on to amazing careers that have taken them around the world and provided highly desired salary and experiences.”

The California State University Maritime Academy, commonly known as Cal Maritime, is one of seven degree-granting maritime academies in the United States and the only one on the West Coast. Although located in California, Cal Maritime participates in the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) offering Washington students a reduced tuition instead of paying full out-of-state tuition.

The Tacoma Youth Marine Center is home to the Tacoma Sea Scout Base. Since 1924, the Base has been operating for over 95 years continuously. Tacoma Sea Scouts are nationally recognized and in 2019 had the highest number of Quartermaster ranks achieved in the nation. Sea Scout alumni have gone on to join the Coast Guard, attend Cal Maritime, join Pierce County Ferry system, work as maritime technical experts in film and serve as Chief Engineers on international vessels.