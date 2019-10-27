Signs and striping bring overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma next week

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing a project that builds connected HOV lanes between Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled for the week of Oct. 28.

Crews are installing large sign structures and final striping on both highways. Ramp closures will have signed detours in place. Some work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Monday, Oct. 28

Single lane of northbound I-5 will close from exit 132 to exit 133 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

I-705, SR 7 and Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close near M Street from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 near South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two left lanes of southbound I-5 near M Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

One left lane of southbound I-5 near South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Two lanes of northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two left lanes of eastbound SR 16 from Union Avenue to South Tyler Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Two lanes of northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Two left lanes of eastbound SR 16 from Union Avenue to South Tyler Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

One left lane of southbound I-5 near South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Nov. 1

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

One left lane of southbound I-5 near South 56th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.