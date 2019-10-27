Sign work brings overnight I-5 ramp closures near JBLM and DuPont

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord have several ramp closures planned for the week of October 28 as work advances on expanding the highway.

Two weeks ago, crews had to shorten the on-ramp to create a temporary work zone between Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive. Tonight, crews will close the following ramps to complete this work:

For the week of Oct. 28, crews will continue building foundations for new signs adjacent to the highway. The work requires a series of overnight ramp closures, including the Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5.

Tillicum residents will want to note an overnight closure of Union Avenue between Spruce Street and Thorne Lane is scheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 to 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 for utility work.

Monday, Oct. 28

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones, stay alert and give construction crews room to work.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.