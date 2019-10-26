Lakewood Public Hearing: Budget Adjustment, Property Tax Levy

A public hearing on the proposed 2019-2020 Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustment and the 2020 Property Tax Levy will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter, in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us, prior to the hearing.

Copies of the proposed 2019-2020 Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustment and 2020 Property Tax Levy are available in the Finance Department or can be viewed online.

For further information, please call Tho Kraus, Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer, at (253) 983-7706.