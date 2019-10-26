Korean American Community Seeks Justice for Lakewood Store Owner Killed During Robbery

Submitted by the Korean American Coalition of Washington.

The Korean American community is seeking justice following the death of In Choe in Lakewood last week. Community leaders have scheduled a briefing with the Lakewood Police Department on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Lakewood City Hall.

59-year old In Choe was stabbed to death during a robbery attempt at McChord Market in Lakewood on October 14. Video surveillance captured the violent attack and images of the suspect, however no arrests have been made.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the brutal act of violence committed against In Choe, and expect justice to be served to the fullest extent of the law. We express our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched,” said Rachel Kim Tschida, President of the Korean American Coalition of Washington.

Through this police briefing, the Korean American community leaders hope to gain more insight into the investigation, and share their expectations with law enforcement and government officials.

