Cost of Home Conversation

Submitted by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

In Washington, 1:7 households are paying half or more of their income for the roof over their head. When looking at just low-income renters, that number shoots up to 1:4.

In response to the growing cost of home, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity convened a conversation around the housing crisis on Monday October 14, inviting participation from civic leaders, developers, real estate professionals and other housing experts to examine the status quo and explore creative solutions.

With nearly 60 people in attendance, there was a lot to learn and consider in terms of current barriers to creating more affordable housing stock and policy recommendations that could help alleviate the situation. Click here to review some of the recommendations gathered from those in attendance and let us know what you’d be interested in learning about when it comes to the cost of home.