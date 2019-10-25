SHEF looking for distinguished Steilacoom High School Alumni

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation.

Each year the Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation (SHEF) seeks nominations for the Steilacoom High School Distinguished Alumni Award. This award is given to a graduate of Steilacoom High School who is recognized by members of our community for his/her accomplishments and service to others. This awardee will be acknowledged during the SHS alumni basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Please email nomination to shefinfo@gmail.com or phone Steve Schenk at 253-307-7208 by December 1st.

The Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation (SHEF) is the School District’s Independent nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting the district and the students through college and technical scholarships. In June 2019, 27 students received scholarships donated from residents and community business owners or organizations.