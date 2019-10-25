Pierce County Council Meeting to be held at Step By Step

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Step By Step, 3303 8th Ave. SE in Puyallup. This in-district meeting will be hosted by Councilwoman Pam Roach, Pierce County Council District 2.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. There is also time set aside on the agenda during citizens forum for residents to speak to the council.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following guest speakers:

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.