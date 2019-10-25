Halloween Display, Lakewood

Submitted by Jane Tarsia.

Mike Tarsia has been doing holiday displays for about 15 years in the Oakbrook neighborhood in Lakewood, WA. The first 5 years was on 89th Ave, a cul-d-sac which didn’t get much traffic. We bought the house at 7826 Agate Dr SW 10 years ago, which I believe it was mainly a perfect location for his displays!!

Nonetheless, they are fun and he takes great pride in doing them. The light show dances to your all your favorite Halloween songs. We also broadcast in our neighborhood on 100.3 FM (Monster Radio) if you want to listen in your car.

The grand finale for the Halloween Display will of course be ON Halloween with lots of surprises added. Come on by … we are not age discriminate…. just have your costume on. It’s Spooktacular.

Sunday thru Thursday from 5:30-8:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 5:00 – 9:30 ish…later if he can stay awake.