The Bates Technical College Foundation Board of Directors announced the opening of winter quarter 2020 scholarships. Bates students will have an opportunity to apply for 40 scholarship awards for up to $30,250.

The application process opened Monday, Oct. 21 and closes Friday, Nov. 1 at midnight.

Students can apply online at batesfoundation.awardspring.com/ . Learn more about the Foundation at BatesTech.edu/Foundation.

