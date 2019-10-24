Public invited to Lakewood’s Veterans Day recognition

The public is invited and encouraged to join the Lakewood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 meeting to celebrate and honor the veterans in our community.

The council will dedicate the first portion of its regular meeting to the Veterans Day recognition event.

Guests include:

Members of the Clover Park High School JROTC presenting the colors;

The Lakes High School Choir singing the Armed Forces Medley;

Presentation of the POW/MIA Table for One by the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division (2/2 SBCT);

Remarks by U.S. Congressman Denny Heck and 28th and 29th Legislative District representatives;

Receipt of the city’s proclamation honoring our veterans by Col. Jonathan Chung, Commander of the 2/2 SBCT.

The event will be held in the Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA.