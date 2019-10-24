Obituary Notices – October 24, 2019

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: James Brown; Robert Bocott; Tatyana Rubashka.

Mountain View Funeral Home: William ‘Will’ R. Johnston Jr.; Robert L Oiser; Florida Damo Piedad; Arnold Wright.

Stanley Calvold Johnson (see notice below).

Stanley Calvold Johnson passed away September 16, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington.

Stan was born March 26, 1930 in Benson, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his wife Anita Franzkeit-Johnson and his 11 siblings: Reginald, William, Woodrow, May, Darwin, Sheldon, Gerald, Betty, Dorothy, Elizabeth and Richard. Stan served in the US Air Force and met Anita Franzkeit while stationed at McChord Air Force Base. Stan and Anita had four children, Mark (Laura), Tim (Margot), Kristeen (Jay) and Andy (Jennifer). The family had a private funeral.