Grocery Outlet Grand Opening in Puyallup on Nov. 7

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, is opening a new store in Puyallup creating 35 new jobs in the community.

The unique grand opening ceremony beginning at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, will “Unlock Savings” and pass them back into the community.

In true Grocery Outlet fashion, a $1,500 donation will be presented on behalf of Grocery Outlet independent owner-operators Matt and Sonja Noski to Backpack Kids, whose mission is to provide food over the weekend to children that otherwise would not have enough food.

The first 200 customers of the day will also receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $200. All shoppers will receive a free reusable bag, while supplies last. Lastly, starting Thursday, November 7, through December 5, customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of Free Groceries for 1 Year!

WHO: Extreme-value grocery retailer Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, CA, offers big savings on brand name products every day, at more than 300 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products from fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy to a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet’s mission has always been to provide customers an exciting place to find WOW savings on name brands they trust. Grocery Outlet stores are run by independent owner-operators in the local community.

Matt and Sonja Noski, the Puyallup store’s independent owner-operators, invite the community to attend the grand opening celebration on Thursday, November 7, beginning at 8:55 a.m.

The “Unlock Savings” Grand Opening Celebration is set for Thursday, November 7, 8:55 a.m. The first 200 customers will receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $200 (must be 18 years of age or older). All shoppers will receive a free reusable bag, while supplies last.

Backpack Kids Donation Presentation

Thursday, November 7, 9:00 a.m.

Enter for a chance to win FREE Groceries for 1 Year!

From November 7 through December 5, customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of Free Groceries for 1 Year! ($100 per month for one year, a $1,200 value). The grand prize drawing will take place at the end of the day on Thursday, December 5 at the Puyallup Grocery Outlet. (Must be 18 years of age or older. One entry per person, per day. No purchase necessary. Winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions.)

Puyallup Grocery Outlet is located at 4423 S. Meridian, Ste 723, Puyallup, WA 98373.