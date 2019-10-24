Dispose of unused medications at take-back events Oct. 26

People around the state can safely dispose of their unused medications during events on Oct. 26.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be hosting drug take-back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations in Washington. Prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted. Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers also will be accepted.

This take-back event helps support three statewide campaigns from the Health Care Authority: Starts with One, Tribal Opioid Solutions, and Take Back Your Meds. These campaigns inform and educate young adults, their parents, and older adults about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe storage, use, and disposal, particularly for opioids.

About 75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them, usually taken from a friend or family member. Simple steps like safely disposing of unused medications can stop them from being misused.

“Participating in these take-back events is one way people can help tackle the opioid crisis and protect loved ones,” said Dr. Charissa Fotinos, HCA deputy chief medical officer.