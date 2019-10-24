Communities across Washington prepare to commemorate the 2020 suffrage centennial

Tacoma, WA – Along with the Washington State Women’s Commission and the Women’s History Consortium, the Washington State Historical Society is providing local groups with funding to recognize and celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Congress recognizing women’s right to vote in America. Through several rounds of grant applications, organizations across Washington (listed below) have been selected to receive Votes for Women Centennial Grant funding for commemorative projects. Dynamic exhibitions, events and programs will honor the suffrage centennial in a variety of engaging ways, and most are open to public participation.

Several programs have begun:

The Women Veterans Advisory Committee produced a recognition event featuring women veterans from different peacetime and war eras such as WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Washington Secretary of State’s Legacy Washington program has launched Ahead of the Curve, celebrating the 100th anniversary of American women gaining the right to vote with an exhibition, online pro?les, a published book, lesson plans, and a student contest.

The Tacoma Historical Society presents the exhibition Her Story: Tacoma’s Women of Destiny, recognizing the passage of the 19th Amendment and highlighting over 75 women whose historic roles have been overlooked or who are now making and writing history.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is interpreting the struggle for woman’s suffrage using artifacts from the museum’s collections and highlighting local Cowlitz County suffragists.

The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum have created online and printed materials, including an Olympia Women’s Suffrage Trail to highlight the role of local places and people in the women’s suffrage movement.

These upcoming Votes for Women Grant-supported programs will take place during 2020:

Statewide

Living Voices will tour Hear My Voice, a program on the ?ght for suffrage and the passage of the 19th Amendment, with a customized slide show and discussion focusing on our state’s role in the amendment’s passage and current status with respect to equal rights.

Washington’s online encyclopedia of regional history, HistoryLink.org, will produce content on women in technology such as Roberta Williams, who co-founded Sierra Entertainment and created the first graphic adventure game ever made for personal computers.

Western Washington

For more information regarding Washington’s suffrage centennial activities, visit www.suffrage100wa.com, or follow @suffrage100wa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.