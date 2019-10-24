Celebrate at Kiwanis Park New Playground Dedication

Submitted by Mike Darrah, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park.

This Saturday, October 26 at 11:30, The City of Lakewood and the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park will be dedicating the new playground equipment at Kiwanis Park. The weather promises to be nice , so come join us at 11:30 for the dedication ceremony and then stay for a while and enjoy a free hot dog lunch with all the fixin’s. Let the kids be among the first down the swivel slide, or ride the Rockr, or try out the Sky Glider.

During the past year the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park raised over $70,000 and invested that money in new playground structures for your children to enjoy for years to come. So, come on down, listen to the dedication and enjoy a hot dog with your neighbors while the kids have the time of their life. Remember that the park meets all ADA standard and safety regulations.

Remember, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS!