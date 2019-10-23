Yakima Ave and Division Ave intersection closes during the weekend of October 25

The Yakima Avenue and Division Avenue intersection will be closed for electrical and paving work during the weekend of October 25-28. In Hilltop, crews will work on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 9th Street. Crews also will move utility work from MLK Jr. Way and S. 16th Street to the S. 14th St. intersection. In addition, the contractor will work on traffic signals and lighting at MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th Street.

In the Stadium District, crews will do potholing on N. 1st Street between Division Avenue and Tacoma Avenue. The contractor continues to install track and foundations for Link power poles on Stadium Way.

Additional construction and traffic restrictions this week:

Yakima Avenue and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed the weekend of Oct. 25-28.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 9th St. – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 15th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 14th Street about a half block on either side of MLK Jr. Way – street closure.

S. 18th Street on east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure.

N. 1st Street from Yakima Avenue to Tacoma Avenue – lane restrictions.

S. 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way – street closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue.