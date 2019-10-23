University Place Bahá’ís Celebrate Bicentenary 2019 with Special Events Including Films

Submitted by Spiritual Assembly of The Bahá’í’s of University Place.

On 29 and 30 October 2019, in countless settings and places throughout the world, people will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb, Whose revitalizing message prepared the way for the coming of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith.

As global momentum of bicentenary preparations build through the Americas, the Baha’is of University Place are readying themselves for the upcoming historic anniversary of the Bab’s birth. During this period, neighborhoods across our area are experiencing a new impulse of energy. In University Place, devotional gatherings as well as educational programs are being held, special dinners and cultural events are also being planned.

Two of the special events showing films will be held at the University Place Library and are open to the public.

“The Gate” Sunday, October 27th 2-4 p.m.

The Gate: Dawn of the Bahá’í Faith is the ground breaking documentary that tells the amazing, true story of the prophet herald known

as the Bab, His message and the origins of a new era in world religion.

“An American Story–Race Amity and the Other Tradition,” Sunday, November 3rd 2-4 p.m.

A documentary film perspective addressing RACISM through the lens of FRIENDSHIP and COLLABORATION at The University Place

Library Meeting Room 3609 Market Place W, University Place, WA 98466

In thousands upon thousands of locations around the world, the teachings of the Bahá’í Faith inspire individuals and communities as they work to improve their own lives and contribute to the advancement of civilization.

Bahá’í beliefs address such essential themes as the oneness of God and religion, the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice, the inherent nobility of the human being, the progressive revelation of religious truth, the development of spiritual qualities, the integration of worship and service, the fundamental equality of the sexes, the harmony between religion and science, the centrality of justice to all human endeavors, the importance of education, and the dynamics of the relationships that are to bind together individuals, communities, and institutions as humanity advances towards its collective maturity.

International Perspectives: During Oct 29 and 30 there will be 72 hours of live webcast of celebrations of the Bicentenary of the Birth of the Bab from houses of worship around the world. The live webcast will be available on this website: bicentenary.bahai.org/the-bab/ which also has other information about the bicentenary.