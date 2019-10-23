Science and Practice of Hope Celebration

Submitted by Kids at Hope Northwest.

A celebration of the science and practice of hope as it influences students, educators, parents, and communities is scheduled for November at Bates.

We believe all kids are capable of success, no exceptions!

Attendees will leave inspired by personal, transformational stories of hope.

Hope Talks offer an opportunity to learn your potential role in the science and practice of hope within our community.

Kids at Hope Logo

The celebration will take place on November 12, 2019 (6-8 PM) at Bates Technical College-Downtown Campus, 1101 S. Yakima Ave.

Register here: conta.cc/2mCnW1K