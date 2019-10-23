Business Showcase: Briggs & Briggs Law Offices

At 12 years old Shawn Briggs found himself at a conference for trial lawyers. As the son of a trial attorney, it’s not out of the ordinary that the youngster was there. But what is unusual is he actually wanted to be there and even attended seminars and lectures.

The few times his father took him to court as a child, Briggs remembers thinking: “Better than going to the movies.”

When he was old enough to drive, Briggs even skipped high school to watch trials at the courthouse in Tacoma.

“I’ve been a trial junkie ever since,” Briggs said of his introduction into trial law.