Are You Holly’s Lucky Number Six?

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

With her calico fur, big green eyes, and loving personality, it’s hard to believe that 12-year-old Holly has not yet found her final forever home.

With Holly’s records in the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s database going as far back as 2013, plus nine intake photos on her file, including one of her as a kitten, Holly has had at least five owners in her lifetime.

Holly’s 2019 Photo

A sweet little lady with a stroke of bad luck, Holly hopes lucky number six will adopt her soon!

The Humane Society is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen”, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.