The Buzz – Coffee Shop Review

Peg and I drove to The Buzz on Hilltop in Tacoma. The coffee shop is located in the Hilltop Regional Health Center.

The Buzz is Goodwill Industry’s Barista Coffee Training Center. There are two training sites. Everyone is invited to visit their training locations to enjoy a great cup of coffee and see how their students are learning the business of brewing, cleaning up, and serving, first-hand.

We met with fellow video professional Ken Witkoe. Ken teaches video production at Bates Vocational School.

We met with fellow video professional Ken Witkoe. Ken teaches video production at Bates Vocational School. Besides having his own video drone business, and his position at Bates, Ken has a passion about Lakewood as I still do. He is a Former Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Officer and a Lakewood Police Department Reserve Officer. He’s currently running for Lakewood City Council Position #6. My video career began at Clover Park Vocational School. I was enrolled in their Television Studio Skills program. I carried full load, pre-college classes at CP and then every afternoon I would learn about video production all during my junior year. Peg later got her video production training and FCC license at Bates Vocational School. Ken and I became Facebook friends just that morning. The three of us had a great time talking about Lakewood, creativity, and video production. Ken sipped his wonderful eggnog latte (the special of the day), while Peg had a Sprite and I drank a mango Snapple. The two super friendly trainees were constantly busy.

There is a door directly into The Buzz from Earnest S Brazill Street. Peg and I lived in an apartment just half a block away in the mid-1960s. Ernie Brazill was a friend from Rotary. Hilltop still feels like home. The Buzz just makes it cozier. Stop in if you’re able.

The Buzz Locations:

Milgard Work Opportunity Center – 1st floor

714 S. 27th Street, Tacoma

Hours: Mon-Thu 7:30am – 3:00pm

Fri 7:30am – 1:30pm

Sat & Sun closed

Hilltop Regional Health Center

1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma

Hours: Mon-Fri 7am – 2:30pm

Sat & Sun closed