Public Utility Board, City Council invite public comment on the proposed agreements with Rainier Connect

Tacoma’s Public Utility Board and City Council invite public comment as policymakers consider the next step in expanding the existing public-private partnership with local, family-owned partner Rainier Connect.

After several years of working with the community and policy makers to agree on a path forward for Click!, utility representatives are ready to bring the proposed agreements to the Tacoma Public Utility Board and City Council for review at public meetings this fall. The public process will include opportunities for the public to provide feedback and comments to city leaders both online and at public meetings.

To ensure consistency with the City Charter, following the public hearings the Tacoma Utility Board and City Council will be asked to “declare surplus” to the Power Utility everything in the system that is not needed for utility purposes.

“It’s important to remember that the City is not selling the Click! Network,” said Karen Larkin, Chair of the Public Utility Board. “In fact, the Click! Network will remain a city asset indefinitely.”

“It’s exciting to see Tacoma move closer to this unprecedented private sector partnership and its commitment to our community’s policy goals of net neutrality, privacy, and low-income affordability,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the public meetings, watch them live on TV Tacoma (Channel 12), or stream the video online. A public comment form is also available at MyTPU.org/ClickUpdate for those not able to attend in person.



Tuesday, Oct. 22: Joint study session at 12:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St, Tacoma.

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Public hearing at the Public Utility Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the TPU Auditorium at 3628 S. 35th St, Tacoma.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Public hearing at the City of Tacoma’s Citizen’s Forum at 5:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St, Tacoma.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: City Council meeting at 5:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St, Tacoma.



To learn more about the extensive public outreach and stakeholder process that determined the 12 policy goals for a public-private partnership to maintain the Click! Network, visit MyTPU.org/ClickUpdate.