On Thursday, October 24, buy pizza at Domino’s Pizza located at 10112 Bridgeport Way, Lakewood, WA and support Rotary’s Polio Plus program. 20% of the total Gross Sales for the day will be donated to Polio Plus. For Delivery or Take-out, Call 253-581-3531.

Need a reason to buy pizza? How about a treat for your staff, your kids/grandkids soccer team or their class at school. Surprise your grumpy neighbor. It’s pizza. Who needs a reason?