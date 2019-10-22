Learn about living with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Living with Alzheimer’s disease is life changing for both the person with the disease and their family and friends. Imagine what it would be like for someone being diagnosed in their early 60s, 50s or even as young as their 30s. Attend a free viewing and discussion of the film “Too Soon to Forget: The Journey of Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease” at the Pierce County Library System and explore the stories of nine families living with Alzheimer’s.

Younger onset Alzheimer’s disease affects people 65 years old or younger. Though the exact number of people with younger onset is unknown, the impact of living with Alzheimer’s in midlife is great and very little information is available specifically for those facing younger onset. This documentary aims to begin a national conversation to encourage awareness, understanding and acceptance of younger onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Events will be held on the following dates:

Monday, Nov. 4, 12:30-2 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

at , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Friday, Nov. 8, 1-3 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

at , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library , 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

at , 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

November is both Family Caregiver Month and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The Library System is offering these events in partnership with the Pierce County Aging & Disability Resource Center.