Humane Society To Host Adoption Event As Part of ASPCA & Subaru Grant Program

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host the “Fall in Love” Adoption Event at the shelter’s Center Street location in Tacoma on Sunday, October 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“As Tacoma and Pierce County’s only open admission animal shelter, we care for nearly 10,000 homeless pets each year. Often, this leaves us at capacity and we need the public’s help! We hope this adoption event will encourage potential adopters to come fall in love with a deserving pet,” said Robert Jones, Operations Director at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 10% off adoption fees for all dogs and cats who’ve been in the shelter for longer than 10 days. Free pet collars and tags will be included with every adoption.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen”, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.