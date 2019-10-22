Get hands on help to download e-books and audiobooks on the Digital Bookmobile

Learn how to find and download e-books and audiobooks aboard the nationally touring Digital Bookmobile stopping by the South Hill Mall in Puyallup on Friday, Oct. 25, 12-6 p.m. outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods. On the Digital Bookmobile, find out how to borrow e-books and audiobooks easily, fast, conveniently and for free from the Pierce County Library System and Puyallup Public Library anytime, anywhere.

“It is pretty cool the Digital Bookmobile is stopping in Puyallup on its national tour – the stop is one of only two stops in Washington,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Online reading fosters a love of reading with its absolute ease and convenience. When folks come on board the Digital Bookmobile, they will learn just how easy it is to download books.”

Lomax further explained reading helps offset the pressures of daily life and helps reduce stress. By offering time on the Digital Bookmobile, the Library System hopes to inspire excitement and build awareness for more people to access e-books and audiobooks.

Community members are invited to this free, interactive exhibit to learn about and try e-books and audiobooks. The event is part of the Digital Bookmobile’s national tour and is open to readers of all ages. On board, people can use interactive workstations, touchscreens and e-readers to sample book titles and more.

Library staff and e-reading experts will be available on the Digital Bookmobile to guide visitors through the easy process of borrowing digital books. Readers with a valid library card can borrow their favorite titles 24/7 by visiting downloads.pcls.us or by downloading the Library’s one-tap reading app, Libby, powered by OverDrive.

Visitors may also learn how to enhance their reading experience with tips and tricks from the experts, including how to sort and filter searches, create notes and highlights, manage holds for e-books and audiobooks, tag titles and much more. Library cardholders who borrow e-books and audiobooks are not charged late fees because the books automatically return after three weeks of use. After downloading an e-book or audiobook, readers can read or listen instantly from virtually any smartphone, tablet or computer.

The Digital Bookmobile is powered by OverDrive, the digital reading platform for more than 43,000 libraries and schools worldwide, including the Pierce County Library System and Puyallup Public Library.

To check out digital books from Pierce County Library, visit downloads.pcls.us.