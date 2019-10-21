Letter: Best Choice – Clover Park School Board Director

Submitted by Connie Coleman-Lacadie and Elli Falk.

When you start reviewing your ballot please check the box to re-elect Carole Jacobs. As Lakewood Mayor Anderson so honestly put it, Carole is clearly the best candidate.

Carole Jacobs has served as the one steadfast member of the Clover Park School Board through many ups and downs over the years. She needs to remain that anchor now to ensure the transition from one Superintendent to a new Superintendent remains focused on the work that has been accomplished, what is on the table to review and what is coming down the pike.

Change is good but it is best served when you have the past foundation holding it strong and always answers the question: Is it the best for our kids? That is Carole Jacobs’ mantra. You can be an integral part of ensuring the school board is asking the right questions for our kids – re-elect Carole Jacobs on November 5.

Elli Falk & Connie Coleman-Lacadie, former Clover Park School Board Directors, strongly support Carole Jacobs for re-election. Please join us.

