Haunted House and Bone Hunt

The City of DuPont Middle School Youth Committee and High School Teen League eerily present the Haunted House and Bone Hunt on October 25 & 26. 

This 2019 for Halloween the DuPont Youth will make you scream. The Haunted House is back from the grave featuring hair-raising, spine-chilling spooks. Enter if you dare… 

If the Haunted House is too creepy, there’s no place like “bones” at the Bone Hunt. Children under 10 bring a flashlight, find a bone, and trade for prizes. 

The Haunted House and Bone Hunt are frightfully sponsored by the City of DuPont. 

Haunted House 

  • Date: Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26, 2019 
  • Time: 5 – 8 PM 
  • Cost: $5 Entry Fee 
  • Location: West Coast Self Storage: 1585 McNeil St, DuPont, WA 98327 
  • Poster

Bone Hunt 

  • Date: Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26, 2019 
  • Time: 6 – 7 PM 
  • Cost: $2 Entry Fee 
  • Location: Ross Plaza: 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont, WA 98327 
  • Poster  

