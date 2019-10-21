CPSD Staff Spotlight: Sandra Ford

Sandra started at Lakeview last year and is in her 11th year in Clover Park.

As a kitchen lead, she does a little bit of everything. She leads and organizes the rest of the kitchen staff and is responsible for ordering the food needed to make each day’s menu items. She also helps cook, serve and supervise students.

“We feed about 560 kids every day at lunch,” she said. “These are growing kids, and they need to be able to focus on their school work and not have to worry about being hungry.”

Sandra loves engaging with students in fun ways. They enjoy seeing the fun earrings she wears every day, and she likes to speak some Spanish to students in line. Her passion for students is part of what makes our student nutrition team crucial part of our efforts creating promising futures.