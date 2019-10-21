Celebrate DIY culture at the county’s largest maker event

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Coding, robots, 3D printing and more will be on display at the Pierce County Library System’s free MakerFest event Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Agriplex at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. S.W., Puyallup. Come out and enjoy hands-on STEAM activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Come on by and inspire you’re your inner scientist, engineer or artist while having a blast with the many fun, learning choices,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This community event brings people together around shared interests and makes for a thrilling family day.”

MakerFest features nearly 50 exhibitors showcasing arts and crafts, technology, robotics, homesteading, health, upcycling, emergency preparedness, science and much more.

Participants may stop by for an hour or stay all day and join in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) activities. Attendees can try their talents at spinning yarn on a spinning wheel, working with hand tools, designing games, making a smoothie while riding a bike, and doing and seeing whole lot more. A photo booth with celebrity exhibitors including Star Wars’ R2D2 will also be available.

Children may have fun while playing and learning with KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™. The big blue blocks help children build math concepts as they count and sort blocks, literacy as they talk about building projects, and many other skills.

Inspire imagination with books, DVDs and more STEAM activities at the Pierce County Library or by visiting www.piercecountylibrary.org.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors MakerFest. Pierce County’s largest maker event is presented in partnership with Puyallup Public Library and Tacoma Public Library.

Learn more about MakerFest and all of the STEAM activities available at Pierce County Library at makerfest.pcls.us.