Overnight I-5 ramp closures continue this week in Tacoma

If the weather cooperates, contractor crews finishing connecting HOV lanes between Interstate 5 and State Route 16 will install sign structures and advance electrical work during overnight hours the week of Oct. 21.

In addition to overnight ramp closures, drivers will see up to two lanes closed on I-5 from Yakima Avenue to the 48th Street overpass, and on SR 16 from Center Street to Sprague Avenue. Lane closures occur each weeknight from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. Work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Oct. 21 – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 25

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Travelers are reminded to continue to watch their speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.