Library Board to discuss public interest in new Lakewood and Sumner Libraries

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the public’s interest for potential new libraries in Lakewood, Tillicum and Sumner at a study session at the Library’s Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Monday, Oct. 21, 3-5 p.m.

At the study session, BERK Consulting, Inc., a public engagement firm, will share findings from discussions with thousands of individuals during a three-month period. BERK will also provide a recommendation to the Board of Trustees about next steps for potential new libraries in new locations in Lakewood, Tillicum-a neighborhood in Lakewood and Sumner. The new libraries would replace the existing libraries.

June through September 2019, the Library System gathered input from people at community events, in the libraries and online. The libraries have been well loved and well used. The aging buildings are underserving the communities, as more people and more services compete for limited space. The libraries were built with the purpose of housing books?today libraries serve many more competing individual and community needs.

Today libraries are designed around how people want to use the library, as well as for offering a vibrant selection of books, movies and other resources. Buildings now must meet the needs of people who also expect to find computer and related technologies, community meeting spaces, quiet work and study areas, and many other services.

The Sumner Pierce County Library is on land owned by the City of Sumner in a building co-owned by the city and the Library System. The building is aging and will close because it is in need of costly repairs. The community has an opportunity to build a new library on land the city has purchased on East Main, with services and design reflective of community desires.

The Lakewood Pierce County Library was built 56 years ago and now serves 60,000 people with resources for learning, enjoyment and strengthening community connections. The Lakewood Library is dated, hard to maintain, and would require millions of dollars in upgrades. The City of Lakewood’s recently adopted Downtown Plan named library services as a priority for the community. The city would like to see a new Lakewood library in the downtown core.

The Tillicum Pierce County Library is housed in an aging shared facility in poor physical condition. The current layout also does not support how people use the library today or tomorrow.

Following the board’s study session, the Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision about next steps at its Nov. 13 board meeting.

More information and online survey at: imagine.pcls.us.