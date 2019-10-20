CPSD Promising Future: Gabrielle Chappell

Gabrielle’s favorite subject is English because it gives her the chance to be creative. “I like that there’s not just one answer to a question,” she said. “We get to give our own interpretation of what we’re reading.”

Gabrielle Chappell

Gabrielle is on a quest to earn a 4.0 this year. Math has typically been a challenge for her, but she has worked hard on the subject to raise her grade and gain a better understanding of the concepts. She has a full schedule as Hudtloff’s ASB secretary, a member of the softball team and responsibilities in theater and girl scouts outside of school.

Her mom convinced her to try acting when she was in elementary school and she loves performing. She is looking forward to joining the drama club once she gets to high school and aspires to a career in musical theater on Broadway.