Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Oct. 18 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 5, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – November 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – November 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Planning Commission to Accept Input on Short-Term Rental Regulations:

The Town of Steilacoom’s regulations on short-term rentals, such as for Bed and Breakfast Inns, were written before the rise of Airbnb, VRBO and other internet-based rental applications. The Planning Commission will begin taking public input on possible new regulations for these types of rentals at their November meeting.

After gathering information from the public, the Commission will make a recommendation to the Town Council on new regulations. You may provide input in person at the Commission meeting, or by submitting comments in writing to Town Planner Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, or by email at doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

The Commission will meet November 18 in Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, at 6:30 PM.

Community Center Front Desk Volunteer Needed!

Do you like the Community Center? Do you like volunteering? Do you like learning new things? Do you have time from 1 p.m.—5 p.m. on Thursdays? If the answer to all these questions is “Yes!” then please contact Kristal Gibelyou at 253-581-1076 to discuss the possibility of volunteering at the Community Center’s Front Desk.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on clearing drains, sweeping roads, and cleaning culverts in response to the adverse weather; inspected development sites for compliance with state and local standards for erosion control; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor ground and paved this week along with restoring road edges and adjustment manholes and valves to finished grade. We recommend individuals use alternate routes or be prepared for extended delays when driving, biking, or walking through this area.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage on Beach Street Thursday morning at 1 AM caused by a faulty primary wire located under a driveway. Crews were able to back-feed affected residences by 4 AM and completed repairs by 2 PM. The crew also continued installing new wire on First Street; worked with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard to energize the new streetlights; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the unplanned power outage; repaired a water service in the 1100 block of Eleanor Court; replaced the crane and slings at the Sunnyside pump station; inspected two new water and sewer services in the Tasanee development; hauled spoils and other debris from the Public Works facility; and performed other water and sewer systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on mowing and grounds maintenance at the parks; cleaned up leaves throughout the parks and other Town facilities; repaired plumbing and tile at the Community Center; and performed other routine maintenance.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

November 8 – Tames Allen, From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth.

December 13: David Buerge, Who Was Chief Seattle?