Pierce Transit Master Plan Update Application

An update to the existing 2006 Pierce Transit Master Facilities Plan which will allow improvements to the current Pierce Transit Base for additional capacity for projected fleet growth through 2040 and enable them to maximize building and land use by expanding and improving core functions of bus maintenance, building facilities, parking, safety and transit vehicle circulation and service.

The application applies to Pierce Transit’s location at 3701 96th Street SW. Read the City’s Notice of Application on the City’s website.