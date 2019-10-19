Overnight I-5 ramp closures continue in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Rain has delayed the reopening of the fourth lane of northbound Interstate 5 at Thorne Lane in Lakewood.

Last weekend, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation created a work zone along this segment of I-5 as part of a project to widen I-5. Crews had hoped to return the on-ramp to its previous condition this weekend, but weather is delaying that effort.

The contractor now hopes to have the add lane and on-ramp restored back to its previous condition by Wednesday, Oct. 23 or Thursday, Oct. 24, if the weather cooperates.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Oct. 21 – Wednesday, Oct. 23

Berkeley Street onramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Travelers are advised to watch their speed in work zones, stay alert and give construction crews room to work.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com.